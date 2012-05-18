FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Posen says may have to revise QE view
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
May 18, 2012 / 8:07 AM / in 5 years

BoE's Posen says may have to revise QE view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Adam Posen said in interview on Friday he may have been premature in dropping his call for additional stimulus last month, because the underlying economy may be weaker than he thought earlier this year.

In an interview published by newsire MNSI, Posen also said he was not sure the UK had avoided falling into a Japan-style downturn.

“I had been hopeful in the last few months that after we did an additional 125 billion pounds (quantitative easing) that was getting close to enough. And now I am debating whether ... I was premature to think that,” he was quoted as saying.

The BoE restarted its quantitative easing asset purchases last October, but halted the scheme this month having bought a total 325 billion pounds of UK government bonds.

Posen said he felt the latest round of QE had less impact than the initial 200 billion pound programme, which was why he dropped his call for additional stimulus.

But he said he may have underestimated the weakness of Britain’s economy, which fell back into recession in the first three months of this year.

“I still think the weak data somewhat overstates it but given the revisions to the construction data, given the downward moves in the business surveys ... it’s not just data, the underlying strength of the economy is weaker,” he said.

He added that inflation was higher than expected because of energy prices, and that while core inflation was proving to be sticky, that too would eventually subside.

New inflation forecasts from the BoE on Wednesday showed that it would take until the third quarter of next year before inflation falls below its 2 percent target from its current level of 3.5 percent, nine months longer than estimated in February.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.