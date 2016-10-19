Central bank bond-buying has boosted credit conditions-Haldane

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The use of quantitative easing, or massive bond-buying programmes, by central banks around the world has been effective in loosening credit conditions, Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said in a report.

The paper found "reasonably strong evidence of QE having had a material impact on financial markets, generating a significant loosening in credit conditions," the paper said.

"There is also evidence of QE having served to boost temporarily output and prices, in a way not associated with other central bank balance sheet expansions." (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Ralph Boulton)