FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England fines Raphaels Bank 1.3 mln stg for outsourcing failure
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of England fines Raphaels Bank 1.3 mln stg for outsourcing failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday it had fined Raphaels Bank 1.278 million pounds ($1.92 million) for potentially putting its safety and soundness at risk by failing to properly manage outsourcing arrangements linked to its cash machines.

The BoE’s Prudential Regulation Authority -- imposing its first fine on a firm when acting alone -- said Raphaels had not correctly supervised a firm it called ‘Company C’ in Raphaels’ parent group which handled the financing of cash machines.

“From 2007 to 2014, Company C employees in the team responsible for managing the outsourced functions improperly transferred funds without the knowledge or consent of Raphaels and took steps to conceal their actions,” the PRA said. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.