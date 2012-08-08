FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's King says interest rate cut could be counterproductive
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 10:25 AM / in 5 years

BoE's King says interest rate cut could be counterproductive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mervyn King threw cold water on Wednesday on the idea of another interest rate cut, saying such a move could hurt some banks and not have a positive effect.

But he said that was not the case with quantatitive easing, or QE, the buying of assets by the central bank.

“It (cutting interest rates) would damage some financial institutions and would therefore be counter-productive, which is precisely why we haven’t done it,” he told a news conference.

King added: “I don’t accept the premise of the question that (QE) asset purchases are having a diminishing effect, I don’t believe that ... (T)hey create money in the economy and that can have an effect.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.