FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Fisher favours QE over rate cuts - paper
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
August 15, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

BoE's Fisher favours QE over rate cuts - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of England thinks asset purchases are a more powerful way to stimulate Britain’s economy than cutting interest rates, a member of the central bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“If we thought it would add more stimulus we would do it, but asset purchase through quantitative easing is a more powerful way of aiding the economy...but we’re keeping that under review,” Paul Fisher was quoted as saying by the Belfast Telegraph on a visit to Northern Ireland.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.