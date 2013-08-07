FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne says Bank of England guidance to support recovery
August 7, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 4 years

UK's Osborne says Bank of England guidance to support recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of England’s decision to keep interest rates at a record low level until unemployment falls to 7 percent will help support Britain’s economic recovery, finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.

In a letter to BoE Governor Mark Carney, Osborne said the new approach was consistent with the bank’s remit to target inflation at 2 percent.

“Given the exceptional economic challenges continuing to face the UK economy, I agree with you that forward guidance can play a useful role in enhancing the effectiveness of monetary policy and thereby supporting the recovery,” Osborne wrote.

