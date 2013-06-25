FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BoE's Dale warns of excessive risk-taking
#Bank of England
June 25, 2013

RPT-BoE's Dale warns of excessive risk-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The stimulus provided by the Bank of England and other central banks could encourage excessive risk-taking and complicate attempts to reverse ultra-loose monetary policies when the time comes, Bank of England policymaker Spencer Dale said.

Dale, who has voted against further bond-buying by the Bank of England this year, said other risks included not providing enough support to the economy and a loss of the bank’s credibility due to inflation running above target.

“Trying to balance these three risks has been central to my policy decisions over the past year and I expect it to remain so,” said Dale, in an annual report to parliament’s Treasury Committee.

Charlie Bean, another Bank of England policymaker , said in a letter to the committee dated May 16 that the option of cutting the bank’s benchmark interest rate below zero remained under review although asset purchases and the Funding for Lending Scheme were “more reliable” stimulus tools currently.

