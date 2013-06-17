FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK finance sector sees lowest risk of turmoil since 2008 -central bank survey
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
June 17, 2013 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

UK finance sector sees lowest risk of turmoil since 2008 -central bank survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Risk managers at UK-based banks, insurers and investment funds believe the chance of another financial crisis over the next three years has fallen to its lowest since 2008, a Bank of England survey showed on Monday.

Some 24 percent of the financial institutions surveyed expect a “high-impact event” to affect Britain’s financial system over the next one to three years.

This is the lowest level since the survey started in 2008, and down from 43 percent when the twice-yearly poll was last conducted in October. Expectations of a crisis in the coming 12 months also dropped sharply, to 8 percent of firms.

Fears of bank funding problems or a sovereign default fell sharply, though the latter remained high on most risk managers’ watch list.

Publication of the survey coincided with Co-operative Group agreeing to a plan to plug a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) capital hole at its bank.

An economic downturn was the most commonly cited threat in the survey, and worries about future property price falls, cyber attacks and risks related to low interest rates rose sharply.

The central bank conducted the poll between April 22 and May 22, and received responses from 76 financial institutions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.