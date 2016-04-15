FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne appoints Citi economist Saunders to Bank of England MPC
April 15, 2016

UK's Osborne appoints Citi economist Saunders to Bank of England MPC

David Milliken

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne named Citi’s head of European economics, Michael Saunders, on Friday to succeed Martin Weale on the Bank of England’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee.

Saunders will take over from Weale, a periodic advocate of higher interest rates, on Aug. 9.

“Michael brings a wealth of economic experience both on the UK and global economy and will make a strong addition to the MPC,” Osborne said. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by William Schomberg)

