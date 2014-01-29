FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scottish govt says to continue talks with BoE on independence
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
January 29, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

Scottish govt says to continue talks with BoE on independence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The leader of Scotland’s devolved government, Alex Salmond, said Bank of England Governor Mark Carney had agreed to continue discussions about economic issues around the possibility of Scottish independence, including a shared currency zone.

“The discussion was private but I welcome that the governor has confirmed his willingness to continue technical discussions, inaugurated by his predecessor (Mervyn) King, between the Scottish Government and the Bank of England in advance of the referendum,” Salmond said in a statement.

Carney, who met Salmond in Edinburgh on Wednesday, is due to make a speech at 1315 GMT on his first visit to Scotland since he became BoE governor last year. Scotland is due to hold a referendum on independence on Sept. 18.

The possibility of an independent Scotland continuing to use the British pound as sought by Salmond has emerged as a key issue in an increasingly heated debate ahead of the vote.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.