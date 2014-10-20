FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England suspends real-time payments system
October 20, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of England suspends real-time payments system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Monday that it had temporarily suspended its automated Real Time Gross Settlement payment system, which banks use to transfer large sums of money, and that it was handling major payments manually.

“The Bank of England has identified a technical issue related to some routine maintenance of the RTGS payment system and has paused settlement while we resolve it,” it said in a statement.

“We can reassure the public that all payments made today will be processed,” the central bank added. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)

