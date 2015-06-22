FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Shafik says latest wage data "very encouraging" - Evening Standard
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 22, 2015 / 4:46 PM / 2 years ago

BoE's Shafik says latest wage data "very encouraging" - Evening Standard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - The latest British wage data is “very encouraging” and suggests the most important driver of domestically generated inflation is starting to pick up, Bank of England Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik said in an interview published on Monday.

Last week’s official data showed average weekly earnings including bonuses rose 2.7 percent in the three months to April compared with a year ago, the strongest increase since the summer of 2011.

“The wage numbers indicate that the most important driver of domestically generated inflation is starting to pick up,” Shafik told the London Evening Standard newspaper.

“The thing that we are missing is a strong rebound in productivity and that is what we are all hoping for.” (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.