Bank of England says "anything goes" attitude in finance must end
October 27, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of England says "anything goes" attitude in finance must end

Huw Jones

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tougher rules may be needed to stop a repeat of the behaviour in financial markets that has hit trust and confidence in recent years, Bank of England Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik said on Monday.

Launching a consultation into commodity, bond and currency wholesale markets after banks were fined $6 billion for rigging benchmark interest rates, Shafik said that more changes may be needed to stop the “anything goes” attitude of traders uncovered in recent enforcement cases.

“Caveat emptor has never meant ‘anything goes’ and certainly does not trump the obligation on a firm to act honestly, fairly and professionally,” Shafik said in a speech at the London School of Economics.

The review is being conducted jointly by the Bank of England, the Financial Conduct Authority and the Treasury, with recommendations due to be made in June next year. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Goodman)

