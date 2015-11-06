FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK labour market to start to tighten - Bank of England's Shafik
#Market News
November 6, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

UK labour market to start to tighten - Bank of England's Shafik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s labour market will start to tighten in the coming months as the economy approaches full employment, Bank of England Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik said in an interview broadcast on Friday.

“We are over time seeing a situation where there are recruitment difficulties in many parts of the country, employers are having to bid up wages,” Shafik told BBC radio.

“I do think that the labour market will start to tighten over the coming months,” she said.

The Bank of England, which left interest rates at a record low of 0.5 percent on Thursday and showed it was in no hurry to raise them, is watching the labour market closely for signs that inflation pressures are building.

Shafik also told the BBC that the central bank should not use interest rates to curb the housing market and should rely instead on its powers such as those to control lending.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

