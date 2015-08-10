FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Bank of England's Shafik says has no intention of moving jobs
August 10, 2015 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Bank of England's Shafik says has no intention of moving jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word ‘which’ in first paragraph)

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik said on Monday that she had no intention of moving from her current role, following a newspaper report which said she might move jobs to head Britain’s financial watchdog.

“I am thoroughly enjoying my current role and have no intention of moving,” Shafik said in a statement.

The Times had reported that Shafik, deputy governor for markets and banking, was in the frame to run the Financial Conduct Authority.

FCA chief executive Martin Wheatley said last month he was stepping down early after finance minister George Osborne declined to renew his contract, which had been due to end in March 2016. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

