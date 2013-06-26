HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of England's Financial Stability Report

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Following are highlights of remarks made by Bank of England policymakers following the publication of its Financial Stability Report.

TUCKER ON ESCAPE VELOCITY

“Interest rates should only go up when we have achieved escape velocity and therefore their incomes and their job security will be improving as monetary policy accommodation is withdrawn and interest rates rise.”

BAILEY ON LOBBYING

”We’ve seen this (lobbying) going on in the past. It has increased over the last 20 years. If you look at the run-up to the crisis it clearly went up.

”It was a contributor to the pro-cyclicality of regulation in the sense that there was great pressure on the regulators to back off because we were in good times.

“If we are going to achieve a more stable system - both a more stable financial system and a more stable institutional system -- we have to temper this.”

TUCKER ON FED COMMENTS

“The Federal Reserve has talked about slowing the pace of adding to monetary stimulus. They haven’t talked at all about withdrawing monetary stimulus. Economic conditions throughout the western world are such that substantial monetary stimulus is going to persist for a long time.”

TUCKER ON VIOLENCE OF MARKET ADJUSTMENT

“The violence of the adjustment over the past fortnight underlined the extent of the search for yield over the past months and the need for the authorities... to pin down whether or not there are any vulnerable links in the financial system that could jeopardise stability.”

BAILEY ON LOBBYING BY BANKS

“A very large amount of private lobbying is not consistent with having a transparent, accountable and open process whereby we can be held to account, the banks can be held to account, the government can be held to account.”

TUCKER ON RISKS FROM SEARCH FOR YIELD

”There has been a progressive search for yield in an environment of highly stimulative monetary policy and low long-term interest real rates. For much of the past six months that intensified. Those are circumstances in which the authorities need to be alert to whether stability could be threatened by excessive leverage or liquidity risk building up in any potential vulnerable parts of the financial system.

“That has been underlined by the abrupt correction in asset prices over recent weeks.” (Reporting by Kate Holton, Dasha Afanasieva and Christina Fincher)