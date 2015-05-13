FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE's Carney says sterling strength relevant to rate projections
May 13, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

BoE's Carney says sterling strength relevant to rate projections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday it was right to consider the strength of Britain’s sterling currency when projecting the path of future interest rates.

“For the appropriate path of rates, (sterling strength) is relevant,” said Carney, answering questions from reporters after the BoE cut its forecasts for British economic growth over the next three years.

Carney also said the BoE was looking “very closely” at how any uncertainty created by a referendum on Britain’s European Union membership could affect the economy.

For more quotes from Carney, see

Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg, writing by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
