BoE's Carney says solving 'too big to fail' still top priority

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Solving the problem of banks that are ‘too big to fail’ is still the most pressing regulatory issue for the Bank of England, six years after the start of the financial crisis, Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

“It’s at the top of the priority list,” he told guests at a a conference on ‘inclusive capitalism’.

“We are on schedule but I wouldn’t downplay the difficulty of the technical issues,” he added, referring to plans to get 29 ‘too big to fail’ banks in nine countries to hold more capital. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)