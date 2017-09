LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Export credit notes guaranteed by the British government’s trade promotion agency will in future be able to be used as collateral at the Bank of England, the central bank said on Monday.

Boosting British exports and reviving securitisesd capital markets after the financial crisis are aims of both the BoE and Brtains’s government. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Angus MacSwan)