a year ago
UK lawmaker urges BoE to reveal more information on firms it regulates
June 7, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

UK lawmaker urges BoE to reveal more information on firms it regulates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of England should try to make more information about the firms it regulates available to the public, a lawmaker who chairs a committee overseeing the central bank said on Tuesday.

Andrew Tyrie, who heads parliament's Treasury Select Committee, wrote to Andrew Bailey, the chief executive of the BoE's regulatory arm, to highlight concerns about whether the right balance was being struck on confidentiality.

"Retention of confidentiality may be justified in some areas - but it is now in the public interest that a full justification for it be spelt out in detail by regulators. What may be needed is a presumption of disclosure, supported by clarity and detail about the necessary exemptions," Tyrie said. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
