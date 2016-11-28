UPDATE 1-Best for UK economy to keep rates on hold, says BoE's Vlieghe

(Adds detail)

By William Schomberg

SHEFFIELD, England, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The highly uncertain outlook for Britain's economy as the country prepares to leave the European Union means the Bank of England should keep interest rates on hold, one of the bank's top policymakers said on Monday.

Gertjan Vlieghe, who was one of the strongest advocates for Bank of England stimulus before and after June's Brexit vote, suggested the BoE would be in no hurry to either cut or raise rates.

Vlieghe said upside or downside surprises in Britain's economy need not prompt automatic changes in monetary policy.

But he said that the "tension" between pessimism about Britain's economic prospects in financial markets and the caution in businesses on the one hand and relative optimism in households on the other would not last.

"For now, given our current economic outlook, and given the level of the exchange rate..., the best contribution that monetary policy can make to returning inflation to target while avoiding undesirable volatility in output growth is to keep interest rates where they are now," Vlieghe said in a speech at Sheffield University.

Earlier this month the Bank of England scrapped its plan for a further cut to already record low interest rates, which it said could now move up or down. It raised its forecasts for 2017 growth and inflation sharply due to the slide in sterling since Britain's vote to leave the EU.

Vlieghe said he still believed it was better to act with more caution about tightening monetary policy than keeping interest rates at very low levels.

"We can tighten as much as we want but we can only ease a little bit further and, at least for me, that's an important consideration when thinking about how to set monetary policy in the future," he said after his speech.

Vlieghe pointed out that the BoE's central forecast showed inflation reaching 2.75 percent next year, before easing back slowly to 2.5 percent by the end of its forecast horizon.

"Having an inflation projection that is half of a percentage point above the target at the end of the forecast period is uncomfortable for an inflation-targeting MPC," he said.

Good news around the economy could push up the value of the pound and therefore reduce inflation pressure, allowing interest rates to stay low, Vlieghe said.

Britain's economy held up better in the second and third quarters of this year than Vlieghe had feared, describing its current course as a "slow-motion slowdown".

Vlieghe added his voice to the defence of low interest rate policies around the world, arguing that they are the symptoms of problems in the global economy rather than their cause.

He pointed out that other central banks that have attempted to hike interest rates in recent years - whether the euro zone, Japan or Sweden - have been forced to cut them again, sometimes below their original levels.

Earlier this month, BoE Governor Mark Carney said verbal attacks on central banks from politicians were a "massive" blame game. Carney had earlier rebuffed criticism of low interest rates from Prime Minister Theresa May, who said they had hurt savers.

Vlieghe said this kind of argument did not take into account the fact that many savers own assets that have been boosted by low interest rates and quantitative easing. (Writing by Andy Bruce; Editing by Toby Chopra)