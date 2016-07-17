FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England's Vlieghe sees signs UK economy slowing after Brexit vote -FT
July 17, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Bank of England's Vlieghe sees signs UK economy slowing after Brexit vote -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Bank of England rate-setter Gertjan Vlieghe said on Sunday he had already seen early signs that Britain's economy is heading for a period of slower economic growth and higher inflation after last month's Brexit vote.

Vlieghe, the only member of the Monetary Policy Committee who voted to cut interest rates this month, said he saw an immediate need to cut rates and that this should be supplemented with a package of extra measures next month.

"The precise implications (of the referendum result) for the economy are uncertain, although the general direction of travel is likely to be lower growth and higher inflation for a period, as a result of weaker demand, weaker supply and a lower exchange rate," Vlieghe wrote in an opinion piece in the Financial Times.

"Early indications from business and consumer surveys, as well as the findings of the BoE's own agents, support that assessment." (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
