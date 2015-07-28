FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne appoints economist Vlieghe to Bank of England's MPC
July 28, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Osborne appoints economist Vlieghe to Bank of England's MPC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne has appointed economist Gertjan Vlieghe to serve on the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee as an external member, the central bank and finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Vlieghe, a former BoE official and latterly an economist at Brevan Howard Asset Management, replaces David Miles. His initial three-year term will begin from September.

“Dr Vlieghe is an economist of outstanding ability who brings experience from his time at both the Bank of England and the financial services industry to the role and will be a strong addition to the MPC,” said Osborne. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

