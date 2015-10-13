Bank of England's Vlieghe sees downside risks to inflation

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Newly appointed Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said on Tuesday there was a greater chance that inflation in Britain would come in below target rather than above it, and he highlighted the risks to the economy from a global slowdown.

“There are risks to either side, but given the current low levels of inflation the risks are probably skewed to the downside,” Vlieghe said in a series of written answers to questions from lawmakers in Britain’s parliament.

Earlier on Tuesday, official data showed consumer price inflation in Britain dipped back below zero in September.

Vlieghe, who joined the Bank’s rate-setting committee in September, said “one major risk is that global growth continues to disappoint” which would hurt investment in Britain and its exports. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Andy Bruce)