Bank of England's Vlieghe: rates could go negative in theory, but beware costs
April 22, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

Bank of England's Vlieghe: rates could go negative in theory, but beware costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Bank of England rate setter Gertjan Vlieghe said that in theory interest rates could go “a little bit negative”, but that they should go nowhere near levels that would encourage big companies to stockpile cash.

The BoE would have to think very carefully about whether the benefits of negative interest rates would outweigh the costs, Monetary Policy Committee member Vlieghe said in an interview published on Friday by the London Evening Standard.

Vlieghe said it would be bad for the economy if interest rates fell to the point at which large companies hoarded cash rather than depositing it in a bank account. This could occur when interest rates were between -0.5 percent and -1.0 percent.

“But I‘m also saying I don’t even want to get close to it because I don’t know exactly where it is,” he said. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

