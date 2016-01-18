FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Next UK rate move may be down if "disappointments" keep coming - BoE's Vlieghe
January 18, 2016

Next UK rate move may be down if "disappointments" keep coming - BoE's Vlieghe

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of England’s next policy move is still likely to be up, but this could become more finely balanced if there are further disappointments on the economy, Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said on Monday.

Vlieghe, answering an audience question after a lecture at the London School of Economics, said he had been struck by the failure of wage growth to pick up despite a fall in inflation, which suggested there was spare capacity in the economy.

Vlieghe also said he would “never say never” to the prospect of cutting British interest rates below zero, but that this would hinge on the health and structure of the financial sector at the time when that might be needed. (Reporting by David Milliken; edting by Ralph Boulton)

