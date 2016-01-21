Falling unemployment will drive up wages - Bank of England's Weale

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Lower unemployment is likely to help British wages rise much faster over the next few years than has recently been the case, pushing near-zero inflation to the Bank of England’s target, a senior BoE policymaker said in a speech.

Martin Weale, who last voted for a rate rise in December 2014, said he expected the length of the working week to fall as well, adding to the inflationary pressures facing firms.

“Inflation is unlikely to recover back to target without a marked improvement in wage growth,” Weale said in a speech to businesses in Crawley, southern England, which was made on Wednesday but only sent to media on Thursday.

“The general tightening in the labour market, as indicated by the continued fall in the unemployment rate, means that this is likely to happen,” he added.

Annual British wage growth rose to 3 percent in mid-2015 but then slowed. BoE Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that this was acting as a barrier to raising record-low interest rates.

The Bank has previously predicted a rebound in wages which has failed to materialise, despite the sharp fall in British unemployment since 2013.

Weale said he expected wage costs for firms to produce a given level of output -- which have a more direct impact on inflation than raw wages -- to rise faster than Britain’s main measure of average weekly earnings.

“The working week is likely to shorten further,” he said. “As a result, unit wage costs ... will be higher than they would otherwise be,” he said. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)