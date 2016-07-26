FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Bank of England's Weale shifts stance after weak UK data - FT
July 26, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

Bank of England's Weale shifts stance after weak UK data - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale said he saw the economic outlook differently after much weaker than expected British purchasing managers' data, in an interview published on Tuesday, a week after he said there was no urgency to cut rates.

"I see things rather differently from what I would have done had we not had those numbers and the material point is that they were collected after July 12, so after the initial shock of the referendum," he said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Next week the BoE will decide whether to cut rates, and Weale did not state explicitly how he was likely to vote.

"What I said last week is that I would like more information as well as more reflection and I have had more information. Although you can't say there's a clear signal, if you spend all the time waiting for a clear signal, it never comes," he said. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Richard Pullin)

