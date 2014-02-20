FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK rates could rise sooner if wages rise faster - BoE's Weale
February 20, 2014

UK rates could rise sooner if wages rise faster - BoE's Weale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The first rise in British interest rates could come sooner than the spring of next year if average earnings rise more quickly than expected, a Bank of England policymaker said on Thursday.

Martin Weale, a member of the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee, told Sky News that the most likely path for interest rates would see a first increase in the spring of next year, but that could depend on how wages pick up.

Weale said that if average earnings rose more quickly than expected in the coming months, he “couldn’t rule out the need for a rate rise coming earlier,” Sky reported.

He also said it would be difficult to change rates during political campaigns for next year’s general election, but that the campaign would last for three weeks.

On house prices, Weale said he was worried that they are “very elevated”.

