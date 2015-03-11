BoE's Weale: Low oil prices no more than "breathing space" to keep rates on hold

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - The fall in oil prices has given the Bank of England no more than breathing space to keep interest rates on hold, according to a policymaker who said improving wage growth in coming months could build the case for a rate hike.

Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Martin Weale voted for higher interest rates from August to December last year, before dropping that call in January as inflation plummeted far below the BoE’s 2 percent target.

But on Wednesday Weale said the decision whether to raise interest rates from a record low 0.5 percent -- their level for six years -- was “finely balanced”.

“Compared with the Autumn, when I was voting for an increase in Bank Rate, the fall in oil prices has certainly provided some unexpected breathing space. It is, however, at present no more than that,” said Weale in a speech in London on Wednesday.

Brent crude oil prices have risen more than $10 a barrel since hitting a near six-year low of $45.19 in January. In the same month, British consumer price inflation fell to 0.3 percent -- the lowest level in records dating back to the late 1980s.

The BoE has said inflation might even turn negative for a period this year, although the strength of Britain’s economic upturn continues to fuel debate about when it might raise rates for the first time since the global financial crisis.

Weale said there were risks both on the downside and upside to the outlook for inflation.

While there was a “very real” risk that expectations of low inflation might depress wage growth, Weale said his concern was that wage growth was accelerating rather than declining.

“If wage growth continues to accelerate over the next few months, especially in the absence of a pick-up in productivity, then for me it strengthens the case for a rise in Bank Rate,” he said.

As downside risks, Weale suggested that a continued strengthening of sterling, on top of lower oil prices, could further depress inflation.

“The exchange rate rose by 2.5 percent in February and I am starting to wonder whether a rising exchange rate might be the next of these shocks,” said Weale.

He added that the BoE’s experience of 2010 to 2012, when inflation stayed stubbornly above the BoE’s 2 percent target, showed that such inflation shocks rarely arrive on their own. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Catherine Evans)