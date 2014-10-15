BoE won't tell markets what to expect on rates -Weale

HULL, England, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will not seek to react to financial markets’ changing expectations about when the central bank will start to raise interest rates, a BoE policymaker said on Wednesday.

Investors have pushed back their bets on a first rate hike to mid-2015 or later on signs that the euro zone might fall into recession and due to slow growth in British wages.

Martin Weale, asked about the changing expectations, said it was not up to the BoE to tell markets what to expect and the central bank’s so-called forward guidance policy was never intended to be a promise on when rates might rise.

Weale, a member of the bank’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee, also said Britain’s unemployment rate “may well continue to fall rapidly.” (Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Susan Fenton)