FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain sells 3.5 bln stg of 2046 index-linked gilt via syndication - bookrunner
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 24, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

Britain sells 3.5 bln stg of 2046 index-linked gilt via syndication - bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Britain sold 3.5 billion pounds ($5.10 billion) of an index-linked gilt maturing in 2046 on Tuesday after drawing orders in excess of 15 billion pounds, a bookrunner said on Tuesday.

Investors were offered the 0.125 percent 2046 bond at a spread of 1.0 basis point over the 2044 index-linked bond.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS are acting as joint bookrunners for the sale. ($1 = 0.6857 pounds) (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by Andy Bruce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.