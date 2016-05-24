Britain sells 3.5 bln stg of 2046 index-linked gilt via syndication - bookrunner

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Britain sold 3.5 billion pounds ($5.10 billion) of an index-linked gilt maturing in 2046 on Tuesday after drawing orders in excess of 15 billion pounds, a bookrunner said on Tuesday.

Investors were offered the 0.125 percent 2046 bond at a spread of 1.0 basis point over the 2044 index-linked bond.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS are acting as joint bookrunners for the sale. ($1 = 0.6857 pounds) (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by Andy Bruce)