FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK DMO says sells 3.25 bln stg of new 2046 linker at real yield of -0.582 pct
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

UK DMO says sells 3.25 bln stg of new 2046 linker at real yield of -0.582 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s Debt Management Office said on Tuesday that it had sold 3.25 billion pounds ($5.13 billion) of a new 2046 index-linked gilt to give a real yield of -0.582 percent.

The real yield was equivalent to a spread of 0.5 basis points over the 2044 index-linked gilt, in line with earlier guidance from bookrunners who reported orders worth more than 11.4 billion pounds for the bond by the time books closed.

The DMO said the price of the bond was set at 123.840, and that the sale would settle on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.6337 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.