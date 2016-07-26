FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

UK sells 2.5 bln stg of 2065 index-linked gilt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Britain sold 2.5 billion pounds ($3.28 billion) of an index-linked gilt maturing in 2065 via a syndication which drew orders of more than 10 billion pounds, one of the bookrunners for the transaction said on Tuesday.

The bond sold at a yield of 0.75 basis points above that of the 0.375 percent 2062 index-linked gilt, indicating buyers were willing to pay a price at the top end of the initial guidance, as is common in British government bond syndications. ($1 = 0.7618 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

