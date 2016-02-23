Nikko Asset: Cautious on UK bonds due to uncertainty over decision on EU

TOKYO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Nikko Asset Management’s flagship bond fund recently has cut exposure to UK bonds as investor fears of a possible “Brexit” could increase market volatility, its lead portfolio manager said on Tuesday.

The fund will remain cautious on British bonds for now but could look for buying opportunities if the UK votes to stay in the European Union - its main scenario - as the country’s economic fundamentals remain sound, said Andre Severino, head of fixed income for US and Europe at Nikko Asset Management Europe.

“We have scaled back our exposure (to the UK) a little bit, where we have currency exposure, because of the uncertainty (from a possible British exit),” said Severino.

“I think we are just in the period of volatility as we get closer (to the June 23 referendum). But my guess is that they would end up staying in (the EU).”

Severino’s fund, Nikko Asset’s largest retail-focused developed countries bond fund with over 500 billion yen ($4.46 billion) under management, cut sterling to 15.7 percent as of the end of January from 17.6 percent in the previous month.

The British pound fell to a seven-year low versus the dollar and a two-year low against the yen this week after London Mayor Boris Johnson, one of the country’s most popular ruling party politicians, announced his support for Britain to leave the EU in a referendum on June 23.

“Boris is kind of the wild card because of his popularity but I think with (Prime Minister David) Cameron being strong, I think business leaders continue to come forward in support, I think that will influence voters,” Severino said.