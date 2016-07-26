FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK debt agency says 2065 bond sale drew "very strong" demand
July 26, 2016 / 2:31 PM / a year ago

UK debt agency says 2065 bond sale drew "very strong" demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - The deputy head of Britain's Debt Management Office said on Tuesday there was "very strong" demand from investors at the syndication of its 2065 index-linked gilt, with domestic buyers accounting for 93 percent of sales.

"The response of our core investor base to the sale was very strong, resulting in a rapid book-building process and high quality book," Jo Whelan, the deputy chief executive of the DMO, said in a statement.

Britain attracted orders worth 10.1 billion pounds ($13.26 billion) for the 2.5 billion pound sale of its 0.125 percent index-linked gilt, which sold at a record-low real yield for a syndication of -1.3245 percent.

The strong demand for the bond prompted the DMO to increase the size of its index-linked gilt syndication programme for 2016-2017 by 1 billion pounds to 17.5 billion pounds. This reduces the portion of issuance which the DMO has not yet decided how to sell to 5.6 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7614 pounds) (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Milliken)

