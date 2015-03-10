FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK regulator eyes bond market liquidity
March 10, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

UK regulator eyes bond market liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s market regulator said on Tuesday that low liquidity in secondary bond markets warranted careful consideration but cutting new capital requirements on banks was not an option.

Banks blame tougher capital rules for making it too expensive to hold inventory for trading.

“The focus of policy makers is not on reversing new prudential requirements,” Edwin Schooling Latter, head of market infrastructure at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), told a London conference.

Reporting by Huw Jones, writing by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Matt Scuffham

