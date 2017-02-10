LONDON Feb 10 The UK Debt Management Office appointed four banks to be joint bookrunners on the syndicated reopening of the 0.125 percent index-linked gilt maturing in 2065, which is scheduled to take place in the week starting Feb. 20.

Barclays, Lloyds, NatWest Markets and UBS were appointed as bookrunners, and all other index-linked gilt-edged market makers have been invited to act as co-lead managers, the DMO said. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by David Milliken)