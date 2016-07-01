FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Short-dated gilt yields fall to new lows after BoE signals more stimulus
July 1, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Short-dated gilt yields fall to new lows after BoE signals more stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Short-dated British government bond yields hit new lows on Friday after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the previous day that the central bank would probably need to pump more stimulus into the economy in coming months after the Brexit shock.

Britain’s five-year yields fell more than 4 basis points to record lows of 0.313 percent, while two-year yields , which are particularly sensitive to interest rate expectations, fell to its lowest levels since September 2012.

Short sterling interest rate futures <0#FSS:> were up 3 to 4 ticks across 2016 and 2017 contracts.

Ten-year yields were down 5 basis points at 0.82 percent, with gilt futures rising more than 100 ticks to contract highs of 129.52. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
