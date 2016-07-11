Sombre data sends UK 10-yr government bond yield to new low

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - The yield of Britain's benchmark 10-year government bonds hit another record low on Monday as a batch of data painting a sombre outlook for the British economy sent investors scrambling for safe-haven assets such as gilts.

The yield on 10-year gilts fell to as low as 0.710 percent - almost half its level on June 23, when Britons voted to leave the European Union, confounding investors' expectations and raising concerns about Britain's economic resilience.

"It's the run of anecdotal evidence that we had ... it was all pretty negative about the UK economy," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at ADM Investor Services.

Three reports released overnight showed that British consumer spending fell last month, the business outlook darkened by the most in four years and economic activity in London slowed sharply.

"It's flow based - sterling is weaker, gilts go higher," Ostwald said, adding markets had already priced in a 25 basis point cut in the key interest rate when Bank of England policy makers meet on Thursday - their first meeting after the country's historic vote to leave the EU.

Yields on British 20- and 30-year government bonds also fell but stayed above the record lows hit last Thursday.

Gilt futures rose some 40 ticks to a new contract highs of 130.71.

Expectations that the economy had suffered a material slowdown and the potential Bank of England rate cut also weighed on sterling, which edged back towards last week's 31-year low against the dollar. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Alison Williams)