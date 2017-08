LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Yields on British government bonds extended their climb on Friday after a sharp jump on Thursday prompted by stronger-than-expected third-quarter economic growth data.

Ten-year gilt yields touched 1.304 percent at 0818 GMT, their highest level since Britain's June 23 referendum decision to leave the European Union and up about five basis points on the day. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Louise Ireland)