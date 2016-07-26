FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Britain attracts orders above 8.0 bln stg for 2065 linker-bookrunner
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

Britain attracts orders above 8.0 bln stg for 2065 linker-bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Britain attracted orders in excess of 8.0 billion pounds ($10.49 billion) on the sale via syndication of its index-linked gilt maturing in 2065, a bookrunner said on Tuesday.

Price guidance for the 0.125 percent linker remained unchanged at 0.75 to 1.0 basis points above the 2062 index-linked gilt.

Books on the syndication were due to close at 0900 GMT, the bookrunner said.

Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander are acting as bookrunners for the sale.

$1 = 0.7629 pounds Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.