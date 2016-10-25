FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
UK opens books on sale via syndication of 2065 government bond
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#New Issues News
October 25, 2016 / 8:15 AM / in 10 months

UK opens books on sale via syndication of 2065 government bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Books opened on Tuesday for the sale via syndication of several billion pounds of a British government bond due to mature in 2065, one of the bookrunners on the deal said.

Price guidance for the 2.5 percent July 2065 gilt was set to yield 0.0-0.25 basis points more than the 50-year benchmark gilt, which matures in July 2068.

Pricing is expected later on Tuesday and Barclays, Lloyds, Nomura and Royal Bank of Scotland are acting as lead bookrunners on the deal.

The 2065 gilt currently yields 1.55 percent. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.