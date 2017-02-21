UK sells 2.0 bln stg of 2065 linker via syndication - bookrunner

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain has sold 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) of an inflation-linked government bond maturing in 2065 after attracting orders of more than 11.9 billion pounds in a syndicated sale, a bookrunner on the deal said on Tuesday.

The yield on the November 2065 linker was fixed at 0.25 basis points below the March 2062 gilt.

Barclays, Lloyds, NatWest Markets and UBS jointly acted as bookrunners on the deal. ($1 = 0.8053 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Dominic Evans)