FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
UK sells 2.0 bln stg of 2065 linker via syndication - bookrunner
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 6 months ago

UK sells 2.0 bln stg of 2065 linker via syndication - bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain has sold 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) of an inflation-linked government bond maturing in 2065 after attracting orders of more than 11.9 billion pounds in a syndicated sale, a bookrunner on the deal said on Tuesday.

The yield on the November 2065 linker was fixed at 0.25 basis points below the March 2062 gilt.

Barclays, Lloyds, NatWest Markets and UBS jointly acted as bookrunners on the deal. ($1 = 0.8053 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Dominic Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.