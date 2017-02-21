UK sells 50-year linker via syndication with real yield of -1.5235 pct

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Debt Management Office said it sold 2 billion pounds ($2.48 billion) of an index-linked gilt maturing in 2065 on Tuesday at a real yield of -1.5235 percent.

The DMO set the price of the 2065 gilt at 219.833 and said that when the sale allotments settled on Wednesday, this would take the nominal amount of the bond in issue to 7.25 billion pounds.

A bookrunner said the sale attracted orders worth more than 11.9 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.8052 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alistair Smout)