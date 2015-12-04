FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK to sell ultra-long linker, launch 2 new gilts in early 2016
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2015 / 3:44 PM / in 2 years

UK to sell ultra-long linker, launch 2 new gilts in early 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Britain will launch two new government bonds in auctions early next year and sell several billion pounds of inflation-linked debt with a maturity of over 40 years via a syndication in the second half of February, its debt agency said on Friday.

The UK Debt Management Office said it would hold 10 gilt auctions and one government bond syndication between January and March. The 10 auctions include the launch of a new conventional gilt maturing July 2026 on Feb. 17 and a new index-linked gilt maturing in November 2036 on March 10.

The DMO will set coupons for the new gilts around a week before the auctions. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.