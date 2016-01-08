FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK DMO appoints former BoE policymaker to review gilt reference prices
January 8, 2016 / 3:58 PM / 2 years ago

UK DMO appoints former BoE policymaker to review gilt reference prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s Debt Management Office said on Friday it has appointed a former member of the Bank of England’s rate-setting committee, David Miles, to lead a review into how to select a new provider of reference prices for British gilts and Treasury bills.

The government has said the DMO would stop providing daily end-of-day gilt and Treasury bill reference prices, information which is normally provided by third-party sources in most other government debt markets.

Miles will conduct the review and then recommend a process for deciding on alternative arrangements to the DMO to carry out the task.

Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Milliken

