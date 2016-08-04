UK DMO cuts floor rate on its standing repo facility

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Debt Management Office said on Thursday it had cut the floor rate at which primary dealers can access gilts under its standing repo facility to zero percent from 0.1 percent, following the central bank's decision to cut interest rates.

Under its facility, the DMO can temporarily create gilts if a primary dealer or one of its counterparties needs to access a particular gilt in issue, so they can continue to make two-way prices in the secondary market.

The Bank of England cut interest rates for the first time since 2009 earlier, reducing them by 25 basis points to a record low of 0.25 percent.