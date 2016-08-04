FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK DMO cuts floor rate on its standing repo facility
August 4, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

UK DMO cuts floor rate on its standing repo facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Debt Management Office said on Thursday it had cut the floor rate at which primary dealers can access gilts under its standing repo facility to zero percent from 0.1 percent, following the central bank's decision to cut interest rates.

Under its facility, the DMO can temporarily create gilts if a primary dealer or one of its counterparties needs to access a particular gilt in issue, so they can continue to make two-way prices in the secondary market.

The Bank of England cut interest rates for the first time since 2009 earlier, reducing them by 25 basis points to a record low of 0.25 percent.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

