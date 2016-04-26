Britain sells 4.75 bln stg of 2065 gilt via syndication - bookrunner

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Britain sold 4.75 billion pounds ($6.91 billion) of a 50-year gilt on Tuesday after drawing orders in excess of 21 billion pounds, one of the bookrunners said on Tuesday.

Investors were offered the 2.5 percent July 2065 bond at a spread of 0.25 basis points above the 3.5 percent 2068 bond, the 50-year benchmark, at the tight end of initial guidance.

Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan acted as joint bookrunners for the sale, the first of the 2016/17 financial year by the UK Debt Management Office. ($1 = 0.6871 pounds) (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)