FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain sells 4.75 bln stg of 2065 gilt via syndication - bookrunner
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 26, 2016 / 10:01 AM / a year ago

Britain sells 4.75 bln stg of 2065 gilt via syndication - bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Britain sold 4.75 billion pounds ($6.91 billion) of a 50-year gilt on Tuesday after drawing orders in excess of 21 billion pounds, one of the bookrunners said on Tuesday.

Investors were offered the 2.5 percent July 2065 bond at a spread of 0.25 basis points above the 3.5 percent 2068 bond, the 50-year benchmark, at the tight end of initial guidance.

Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan acted as joint bookrunners for the sale, the first of the 2016/17 financial year by the UK Debt Management Office. ($1 = 0.6871 pounds) (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.