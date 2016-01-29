FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Societe Generale quits as UK primary dealer - DMO
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 29, 2016 / 3:48 PM / 2 years ago

Societe Generale quits as UK primary dealer - DMO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Societe Generale will next week become the second bank to stop acting as a primary dealer for British government bonds in just over three months, the UK Debt Management Office said on Friday.

SocGen follows in the lead of Credit Suisse, which resigned as a gilt-edged market maker (GEMM) in late October to reduce costs, and will reduce the number of wholesale GEMMs to 16. GEMMs have the exclusive right to bid at British government bond auctions and run debt syndications.

Earlier this week, the DMO had said dealers were finding the gilt market “particularly challenging” and were reviewing their business plans due to the high capital costs of maintaining stocks of British government debt to trade.

SocGen will cease acting as a GEMM for both the index-linked and conventional bond markets at close of business on Feb. 5. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.